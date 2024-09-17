A date has been set for the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.

As noted, a WWE on NBC live special, believed to be the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, has been rumored for this December.

On Tuesday, September 17, Variety broke the news that WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will, in fact, be returning this December.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to air live on NBC, and simulcast on Peacock, on December 18, 2024 at 8/7c.

The show will emanate from Nasaau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The same location hosted the first-ever installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC way back in 1985.

A special ticket presale for the event is scheduled for Thursday, September 19 at 10a/9c. You can register to receive an exclusive presale offering now by visiting WWE.com.