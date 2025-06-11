A new challenger has earned a shot at the WWE Speed Championship.

During the June 11th episode of WWE Speed, Berto battled Noam Dar in the semi-finals of the ongoing WWE Speed Championship tournament. The winner would move on to face reigning champion El Grande Americano in the finals.

Competing under the brand’s signature three-minute time limit, both men brought the urgency and intensity fans have come to expect. With less than 30 seconds remaining, Berto delivered a decisive sit-out powerbomb to pin the NXT UK Heritage Cup holder and secure his spot in the title match.

With the win, Berto now moves on to challenge reigning WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano on the June 18 episode of WWE Speed at 12/11c on X.

Watch the complete June 11, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.