Chris Jericho’s fifth annual Jericho Cruise has a date for 2024.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, next year’s cruise will be taking place on January 26th. It is not known if the route will be the same as in previous years. This year’s cruise, which departed today, traveled from Miami to the Bahamas.

The Jericho Cruise, created by AEW superstar and pro-wrestling legend Chris Jericho, is a series of wrestling related events, including music festivities, stand-up comedy, wrestling matches, and live podcast sessions that take place over three days on a cruise ship.