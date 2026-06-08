Another update has surfaced regarding the alleged Liv Morgan stalker case.

The federal case involving Shawn Chan, the alleged stalker accused of traveling from Canada to Liv Morgan’s home in Florida before later being arrested at the WWE Performance Center, is currently scheduled to go to trial on Monday, June 15.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. before the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.

The case had originally been expected to proceed in March, but multiple delays pushed the proceedings back.

Court records reportedly list the matter as a stipulated facts bench trial, meaning no jury would be involved and both sides have agreed upon certain facts in an effort to reduce the need for witness testimony.