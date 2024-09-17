“Main Event” Jey Uso and Bron Breakker have a date.

And now we know what it is.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on September 16, it was announced that Bron Breakker will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso next week on the show.

The two had an in-ring promo battle to promote the 9/23 bout, with Uso hitting a spear on Breakker to end the segment.

