It looks like the Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing exhibition that was announced in September of 2025 by CSI SPORTS was legitimate.

Mike Coppinger, arguably the top boxing reporter in the sport from THE RING magazine and Inside The Ring show hosted by Max Kellerman on DAZN, broke the news on Monday afternoon that the proposed Tyson vs. Mayweather boxing exhibition will take place on April 25 in “the Congo.”

“The Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition is tentatively set to take place on April 25th in the Congo, sources have told Mike Coppinger,” the announcement read via the official Inside The Ring X account.

If true, this would put a mega pay-per-view fight with arguably the two most recognized faces in the history of the sport fighting each other one week after the two-night WWE premium live event WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For what it’s worth, the original CSI SPORTS announcement from back in September of 2025, which also targeted the proposed exhibition bout for the “spring of 2026,” reads as follows: