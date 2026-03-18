The most must-see host in reality competition television has a date.

And it’s coming soon.

This week, the exact return date for the reboot of American Gladiators hosted by The Miz was announced.

Check out the complete announcement via the following press release:

Prime Video Sets Premiere Date and Unveils Official Key Art for Season One of the Iconic Competition Series American Gladiators, Hosted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rosci Diaz

New York, NY – March 18, 2026– Today, Prime Video released the Season One premiere date and official key art for its reboot of the iconic physical competition format, American Gladiators. The first three episodes will debut on Friday, April 17, 2026, on Prime Video, followed by three new episodes releasing Friday April 24, and the final four episodes releasing on Friday May 1. All ten episodes will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Each episode of the fan-favorite competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators. From classic events like Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall, to high-impact new events including The Ring and Collision, every showdown demands strength, strategy, and pure grit. Only one man and one woman will conquer the Arena, claim $100,000, and earn the title of American Gladiator Champion.

American Gladiators is created and executive produced by Johnny C. Ferraro. Daniel Calin serves as the series Showrunner and Executive Producer, alongside Barry Poznick. Susan Janis-Mashayekhi, Sarah Happel Jackson and Adam Cooper serve as co-executive producers. The series is directed by Ramy Romany. American Gladiators is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo