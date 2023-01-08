NJPW has announced the dates and locations for the New Japan Cup tour.
It will be kicking off on March 5th of this year. The tournament is running through March 21st. Here is the schedule:
- March 5 (Sunday) at Korakuen Hall
- March 8 (Wed) Big Palette Fukushima
- March 10 (Fri.) Ai-Messe Yamanashi
- March 11 (Sat) Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
- March 13 (Mon) Item Ehime
- March 18 (Sat) Act City Hamamatsu
- March 21 (Tue., holiday) Aole Nagaoka
Also, NJPW will hold its 51st Anniversary show on March 6th. The show typically features a singles match between the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and the Junior Heavyweight Champion. Kazuchika Okada and Hiromu Takahashi are the current champions.
