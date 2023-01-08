NJPW has announced the dates and locations for the New Japan Cup tour.

It will be kicking off on March 5th of this year. The tournament is running through March 21st. Here is the schedule:

March 5 (Sunday) at Korakuen Hall

March 8 (Wed) Big Palette Fukushima

March 10 (Fri.) Ai-Messe Yamanashi

March 11 (Sat) Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

March 13 (Mon) Item Ehime

March 18 (Sat) Act City Hamamatsu

March 21 (Tue., holiday) Aole Nagaoka

Also, NJPW will hold its 51st Anniversary show on March 6th. The show typically features a singles match between the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and the Junior Heavyweight Champion. Kazuchika Okada and Hiromu Takahashi are the current champions.