The dates for the 2021 WWE Money In the Bank and Backlash pay-per-views are reportedly confirmed for May and June.

It was reported today by PWInsider that Money In the Bank will take place on Sunday, May 16. Backlash is scheduled for Sunday, June 20.

Money In the Bank will be the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 37, giving WWE more than one month between the next few pay-per-view events.

Money In the Bank and Backlash will be the first WWE pay-per-view events to take place from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, FL. WWE will begin their Yuengling Center residency with the post-WrestleMania RAW on April 12. They are expected to run the Yuengling Center until early August.

