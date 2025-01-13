Peacock has released the upcoming schedule for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, revealing the dates for the next three episodes.

According to the schedule, episodes are set to air on May 24 and July 12. Notably, July 12 coincides with AEW’s All In, while May 24 falls during Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the time for AEW’s Double or Nothing since 2019. However, AEW has yet to confirm a date for Double or Nothing 2025.

WWE has not officially announced any future dates for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Additionally, two previously announced events—WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 and WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1—are absent from the Peacock schedule.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continue to surface.