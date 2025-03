“The Icon” is coming to a town near you!

On Friday, a full list of dates and locations for the second set of Sting’s final convention appearances in full character were released.

JANUARY 31 – WRESTLECON – INDIANAPOLIS, IN

FEBRUARY 8 – MEGACON – ORLANDO, FL

FEBRUARY 15 – FOR THE LOVE OF WRESTLING – MANCHESTER U.K.

MARCH 8 – LEXINGTON COMIC & TOY CON – LEXINGTON, KY

MARCH 15 – PERMIAN BASIN COMIC CON – MIDLAND, TX

APRIL 5 – ASTRONOMICON – YPSILANTI, MI

APRIL 6 – SC COMIC CON – GREENVILLE, SC

APRIL 19 – WRESTLECON – LAS VEGAS, NV

APRIL 20 – WRESTLECON – LAS VEGAS, NV

APRIL 27 – HUNTSVILLE EXPO – HUNTSVILLE, AL

MAY 3 – HEART OF TEXAS COMIC CON – WACO, TX

MAY 4 – PANDORA’S BOX – LAFAYETTE, NJ

MAY 24 – GALAXYCON OKC – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

MAY 31 – ARIZONA COLLECTORS EXPO – PHOENIX, AZ

JUNE 28 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – KANSAS CITY, MO

JULY 25 – BIG TIME WRESTLING CHARLOTTE, NC

AUGUST 2 – WRESTLECON – EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

AUGUST 9 – MADISON COMIC EXPO – MADISON, WI

AUGUST 15 – MONSTER-MANIA CON – CHERRY HILL, NJ

AUGUST 30 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – CHATTANOOGA, TN

SEPTEMBER 13 – HORRORHOUND WEEKEND – CINCINNATI, OH

SEPTEMBER 20 – HOUSTON CELEBRITY COMIC CON – HOUSTON, TX

OCTOBER 4 – SPOOKALA – TAMPA, FL

OCTOBER 11 – COMIC CON SCOTLAND – EDINBURGH SCOTLAND

NOVEMBER 8 – TWIN CITIES CON – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

NOVEMBER 9 – RHODE ISLAND COMIC CON – PROVIDENCE, RI

DECEMBER 20 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – PITTSBURGH, PA