Kaia Faith Calaway, the 12-year-old daughter of WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Michelle McCool, is already drawing attention from the wrestling world.

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker revealed that Kaia is “obsessed” with professional wrestling, although he expressed some hesitation about her pursuing a future in the industry given its demanding lifestyle. McCool noted that Kaia has been passionate about wrestling since the age of four.

That passion was on full display this week.

McCool posted a video to Instagram showing their daughter training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. In the clip, Kaia can be seen hitting a top-rope maneuver with impressive confidence and form—prompting a wave of buzz among fans.

There’s no word yet on whether Kaia has officially started formal training with WWE, but speculation about her eventual in-ring debut is already heating up.

“REAL TALK: legit look away for 5 minutes [and] turn around to find my child flying through the air,” McCool wrote as the caption to the video.