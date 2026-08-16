Marie Malenko has reportedly been given a new ring name in WWE.

The daughter of wrestling legend Dean Malenko will now go by Kenzie, according to a new report. Since joining WWE, she had been working NXT live events and dark matches under the name Lacey Simon.

Before signing with WWE in March, Kenzie competed under her real name, Marie Malenko. She wrestled four matches in Japan, making two appearances for Pro Wrestling NOAH and another two for Marigold.

WWE officially announced Malenko as a member of its latest rookie class in May.

It remains to be seen when Kenzie will make her televised NXT debut.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)