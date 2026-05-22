For Marie Malenko, making it to WWE was never just a dream.

It was the plan all along.

As noted earlier this week, WWE officially announced its newest Performance Center recruiting class, which includes Marie under the ring name Lacey Simon.

The class also features Mason Rook (independent wrestler Will Kroos), Nicole Martinez (Nikki Blackheart), and bodybuilder Marcus Brown.

Marie is the daughter of former WWE, WCW, and ECW star Dean Malenko, making her part of a well-known wrestling family legacy.

Following the announcement, she took to Instagram to reflect on finally reaching the company after years of waiting for the opportunity.

She shared several childhood photos from WWE events, including pictures alongside Beth Phoenix, Naomi, CM Punk, and The Bella Twins.

“Since birth babyyyyyy. knew what I wanted and got it,” she wrote. “Let’s get to work. Gods plan. #wwe #wwenxt #wwesuperstar #nepobaby #3rdgeneration”

Big moment for the Malenko family.

Marie also used the post to thank several people who helped her along the way, including Jay Lethal, Vincent Marseglia of The Righteous, and Aleister Black’s Dark Arts Gym.