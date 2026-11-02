Dave Bautista has been putting in serious work in the gym as he prepares for his upcoming role as Kratos in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ series.

The former WWE World Champion known as ‘The Animal’ Batista recently shared an update on his physical transformation, revealing that he has gained 20 pounds of muscle since beginning his training for the role.

Bautista posted a video to his Instagram Stories showing off his noticeably bulked-up physique. He reportedly began focusing on weight training shortly after his involvement in the project was announced in August.

The upcoming series is based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise. Ryan Hurst was originally cast as Kratos, but a biceps injury suffered during filming in June reportedly led to the role being recast.

Amazon has ordered two seasons of the series, which are scheduled to be filmed back-to-back. Frederick E.O. Toye is attached to direct the first two episodes.

An official premiere date has not been announced, although the series is currently rumored to debut sometime in 2028.

The role marks another major addition to Dave Bautista’s growing Hollywood résumé.

His film ‘The Wrecking Crew’ was released in January, while he has also landed roles in the upcoming ‘Road House 2’ and ‘Highlander’ projects.

The latter will also feature fellow WWE star Drew McIntyre.