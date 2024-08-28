When will Dave Bautista take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Eventually.

“The Animal” spoke with Chris Van Vliet while doing a media tour to promote his new film, “The Killer’s Game,” which is set to be released in theaters on September 13, and during the discussion the topic of the WWE Hall of Fame came up.

The former multiple-time world champion spoke about a failed attempt a couple of years ago for him to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and how it will likely happen at some point in the future.

“Eventually, I will,” Bautista said when asked if he is still going to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. “I want to, and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple years ago, and I agreed to do it. Hunter asked me to do it, and I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’”

Bautista continued, “It was here in LA, and I thought it was perfect, it was storybook because I won my first title here in LA, and we couldn’t figure it out because I was working on a film. I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn’t make it happen, but yeah, I’m still open to it, and one day, I would like to.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for the above quotes.)