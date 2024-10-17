Dave Bautista is clearly not a fan of former United States President Donald Trump, and he ruthlessly mocked him during a recent skit on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

In a segment that aired earlier this week, the WWE legend referred to Trump as a “weak tubby toddler.”

He also joked about Trump using “more make-up than Dolly Parton.”

Bautista said, “Fellas, we gotta’ talk. A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him. He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton….The guy’s afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut like a garbage bag full of buttermilk. He sells imaginary baseball cards pretending to be a cowboy fireman. Guy’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. I mean, look how he drinks water, like a little pink chickadee. He’s got jugs, big ones like Dolly Parton and cheats at golf, and creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms. You know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes. He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a five-year-old behind the wheel of a truck. He bends over for Putin…the guy needs help walking downhill. Almost there, Grandma. This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves. Donald Trump is afraid of rain, dogs, windmills, Meryl f**king Streep, being laughed at, and mostly, he’s terrified that real red-blooded American men will find out that he’s a weak tubby toddler. What’s wrong, tough guy? Does someone grab you by the p**sy? B**ch.”

Donald Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.