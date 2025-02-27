Dave Bautista (Batista) has joined an impressive lineup of presenters for the 97th Academy Awards.

Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producer Katy Mullan, announced that Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Rachel Zegler will be presenting at the 97th Oscars on March 2.

Other presenters include Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Selena Gomez.

The 97th Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu.

Karrion Kross is set to return to Future Stars of Wrestling.

FSW announced that Karrion Kross will participate in the Chris Bey Benefit Show on March 23.

You can check out the updated talent lineup below:

* Karrion Kross

* Swerve Strickland

* John Morrison (Johnny TV)

* Rich Swann

* Danny Limelight

* Sam Adonis

* Brittnie Brooks

* Brooke Havok

* Brian Cage

* Rhyno

* Ace Austin

* Trey Miguel

* Alex Zayne

* Kenny King

* Ice Williams

* AEW Ref Rick Knox

* New Japan Ref Justin Borden

* Announcer Melissa Santos

And finally, Karrion Kross is starring in a short film, and he posted the first trailer online.

The WWE Superstar shared the trailer for Blue Evening on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Kross tweeted, “VERY excited to finally debut this trailer. Blue Evening will have an LA screening date that will drop soon. Keep everyone posted. But stay tuned for Film Festival dates to watch our film in a town near you!”