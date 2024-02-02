Dave Bautista has joined the star-studded cast of the film, ‘The Last Showgirl.’

According to Deadline, the former WWE Champion will be sharing the screen with Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.

The movie is being directed by Gia Coppola and written by Kate Gersten. Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey are producing, while Kara Durrett and Jesse Burgum of Pinky Promise will serve as executive producers.

The film has recently wrapped up production, which was overseen by CAA.

‘The Last Showgirl’ tells the story of a seasoned showgirl who is forced to confront her uncertain future when her long-running show suddenly comes to an end after three decades. As a dancer in her fifties, she grapples with the dilemma of what comes next. Additionally, she strives to mend her strained relationship with her daughter, who has often taken a backseat to her showgirl lifestyle.