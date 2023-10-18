Dave Bautista is currently working on another Hollywood project. He will be lending his voice to The Parakeet King in the animated film “The Boy and the Heron,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 8th.
The movie also stars Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.
It’s worth noting that the film was produced in compliance with the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement. Here’s a snippet from the article discussing the movie:
“This semi-autobiographical story follows a 12-year-old boy named Mahito Maki. After the death of his mother during a fire-bombing, Mahito is sent by his father, Shoichi to live with his aunt, Natsuko, in a remote country house reminiscent of that in “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988). Mahito begins spotting a heron around and follows the heron through a tunnel. After emerging from the tunnel into a grand hall, Mahito sees an illusion of his mother. With the heron, Mahito explores an imaginative wonderland, “a world shared by the living and dead.”