Dave Bautista is currently working on another Hollywood project. He will be lending his voice to The Parakeet King in the animated film “The Boy and the Heron,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 8th.

The movie also stars Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

It’s worth noting that the film was produced in compliance with the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement. Here’s a snippet from the article discussing the movie: