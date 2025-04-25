Dave LaGreca has responded to The Rock’s recent remarks following his criticisms about WrestleMania 41.

Previously, LaGreca expressed frustration over the Final Boss’ limited involvement in the pay-per-view event.

In response, The Rock commented on an Instagram post featuring LaGreca’s passionate rant, telling the “Busted Open Radio” host that “the business is a complete work” and advising him to “stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show.”

LaGreca didn’t take those comments lightly and addressed them directly, making it clear that he had a problem with The Rock’s response.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On The Rock saying wrestling is a work: “I love professional wrestling. I love professional wrestling, because it’s unlike any form of entertainment or sport. I’m passionate about it, because I dive into it. And it’s not about ‘Oh, it’s real to me dammit.’ But it is. It is. You guys put your bodies on the line any time you step into a wrestling ring, you’re putting your health and your body on the line. It’s no more real than that. That’s as real as it can possibly be. So when you say it’s a work…I don’t need to be reminded. I know that. I’m trying to fight that off from everybody outside of our circle. I don’t need somebody inside the circle who sits at the highest mountain in this business, which is the WWE, to tell me it’s not real. I already know that. I know that it’s not real.”

On The Rock’s comments: “All due respect Rock, all due respect Mr. Dwayne Johnson, I appreciate what you’ve done for me and for this business. But what you put in that response I thought was wrong, and it hurt me. It actually … I’m not angry about it, I’m actually hurt and disappointed with the response.”

“I’m not angry, I’m hurt and disappointed with the response”👀👀👀@davidlagreca1 gives his take on @TheRock‘s IG comment from Dave’s rant yesterday!🔥🔥🔥 We’d welcome The Final Boss on #bustedopen247 any time in an open forum to discuss… pic.twitter.com/viXn6cfs8d — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 24, 2025

WWE has posted a new video featuring some behind-the-scenes footage of WrestleMania 41. You can check that out below:

“Go backstage with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Becky Lynch and more WWE Superstars during an unforgettable WrestleMania 41.”

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton developed a strong connection while working together, and Jax recently opened up about their relationship.

The two teamed up during Jax’s reign as WWE Women’s Champion, but things took a turn when Stratton betrayed her by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to capture the title. Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Jax reflected on their time together and shared her thoughts. She said,

“Yeah her, I think, technically debut was at last year’s Royal Rumble, and then she was on the road with us. Every tour, every live event, like she really put in the work, and I really — like we had a trip to Australia. It was a 20-hour flight, and she was just sitting by herself and she’s just really quiet, and so I just sat next to her because I could tell like, you know, it’s intimidating. Everybody has their cliques and stuff, so I sat next to her for 20 hours on a flight and then totally hit it off with her because I’m 25 too.

And then she was talking about Total Divas and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy.’ You know what’s weird? I feel like it was like a different lifetime. When she was bringing up stuff, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did that? Oh, I said that?’ Sometimes I’m like, ‘Gosh, some of the shit I said.’ But now she’s been, she’s very coachable. She’s really good at taking criticism and taking any kind of like help. She always wants to do better, so we had fun. It was Naomi, Bailey, me. We were really like, because she was on our brand and we just kind of like kept her, we called her our little baby.”

WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi says that while he would love to face John Cena before the Undisputed WWE Champion retires later this year, he doesn’t believe it will happen. Cena, who captured the Undisputed title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), is currently on his farewell tour, making the timing tricky.

Appearing on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, Femi shared his thoughts on a potential clash with the man dubbed “the one who plans to ruin wrestling.” He said,

“I wish. I wish. But he’s in the twilight of his career. He’s winding down, I’m just getting started.”

He added, “I don’t know if our paths are going to cross in that fashion. I hope it does, but I don’t think so.”

Cena has revealed that he only has 27 appearances left before his retirement tour concludes.

Chad Gable is reeling after being left off the card for WrestleMania 41.

Despite dedicating over 12 years to WWE, Gable has yet to experience a singles match on the grandest stage of them all. The blow was made worse when rookie sensation El Grande Americano was chosen to face Rey Mysterio — who was later replaced by Rey Fenix — at WrestleMania 41, even though Gable and his faction, American Made, have been embroiled in a heated rivalry with the LWO.

Speaking with Ropebreaks, a disheartened Gable shared the following:

“I got robbed again, man. This year, by this new guy, comes out of nowhere. Two matches and he’s on WrestleMania. Can you imagine how I feel? Twelve years in. I wish him the best of luck, I like that guy.”