Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff recently spoke with PWMania to discuss a variety of topics. Mastiff was released from his NXT UK contract back in August, along with other NXT UK cuts. Below are highlights sent to us from the interview:

Learning from Triple H:

“Everyone you train with has a different perspective on pro wrestling. You need to take the best from each one you encounter. I felt fortunate that people like Robbie and Regal always has time for me and looked out for me. People may not realize but those two gents had a significant impact on my career even before signing with WWE. Learning from Triple H was also wonderful because he just has so much attention to detail. He’s a fantastic leader too I believe.”

His NXT UK release:

“No rumblings. We had a meeting and we’re told it was closing. We were told the Europe thing was in the pipeline. They then made a press release seconds after. Then we all got a calls releasing us.”

NXT Europe:

“Nothing. Anything that’s said is guess work by anyone. They need to do a lot of work before it comes to fruition and it would need to be the right offer for me.”

