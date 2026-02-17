A new AEW News development has confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery holds a minority ownership stake in All Elite Wrestling, ending years of Wrestling Rumors that dated back to the promotion’s 2019 formation. The revelation surfaced through a CNN report examining AEW’s broader media footprint during a period that has also included “Grand Slam: Australia,” multiple title changes, and public discourse surrounding Brody King and anti-ICE chants heard at recent events.

The ownership structure had circulated quietly within industry circles for years. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer acknowledged the report was not unexpected. “The stuff about the ownership, I mean, I pretty much knew this in 2019, but not for sure,” Meltzer said. “And Tony would never admit to it, but he would never deny it.” The confirmation provides clarity regarding the financial alignment between AEW and its primary broadcast partner.

Meltzer also outlined the company’s control structure and voting authority. “But it’s, I mean, we know from filing papers that over 90% of the company is owned by Tony, Shad Khan, and Shanna Khan, who’s Tony’s sister.” He continued, “But Tony has 100% of the voting power, decision making power. But they are a minority owner, which is probably a smart thing. I think it’s helped them in…there is a reason the company has, besides just television ratings, they have a reason to want them to be successful in their company.” This Backstage Update reinforces that while Warner Bros. Discovery holds equity, operational authority remains centralized.

From a broader business perspective, the confirmation reframes AEW’s partnership model beyond a traditional television rights agreement. In a landscape where AEW News and WWE News frequently evaluate media leverage and distribution strategy, minority ownership aligns corporate incentives while maintaining creative control under existing leadership, based on the structure described.