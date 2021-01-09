The second night of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 this past Tuesday saw its main event between Kota Ibushi and Jay White.

In the end, Kota successfully retained the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave heaping praise to White after the match by stating the following on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Jay White does everything right. He can do everything in the ring. It’s almost like he is the ultimate pro wrestler. I can’t even think of anyone who plays their role any better. I mean I just though it was an amazing performance. Did you see the interview he did after the match? That was one of the best interviews- I mean that was like a Ric Flair-level interview. It was incredible.”

