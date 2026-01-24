The future media landscape surrounding AEW has become a major talking point following renewed speculation about Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. A recent deep dive by The Hollywood Reporter into a revised, all-cash acquisition proposal, referencing a so-called “519 statement”, sparked fresh anxiety among wrestling fans, particularly given Netflix’s massive, long-term partnership with WWE.

The concern is straightforward: Netflix already has a reported $5 billion deal tied to WWE, and the idea of housing two competing wrestling promotions on the same platform feels counterintuitive. Addressing that possibility, Dave Meltzer offered a blunt assessment on Wrestling Observer Radio; one that leaves little room for interpretation.

“They’re not going to put AEW on Netflix,” Meltzer said. “I’m absolutely, almost as sure as sure can be, because Netflix has already been turning down much bigger entities, including UFC, including Major League Baseball, which are much bigger entities. They only want big shows.” Meltzer emphasized that Netflix’s strategy has been consistent across negotiations: marquee, one-off events, not weekly programming.

While the door isn’t completely sealed on special circumstances, Meltzer remained skeptical. “Now, could they, in theory, pay for AEW pay-per-view shows and put them on Netflix? I don’t think so,” he explained, before conceding the idea has at least been internally plausible. “They might do that because they are interested in big events, but I don’t think they will because of WWE. I don’t think they’re going to put another pro wrestling promotion on Netflix.” Weekly shows, he added, are a non-starter. “We want big events, we don’t want weekly TV.”

That doesn’t necessarily leave AEW without a streaming future. Meltzer noted that a Netflix-owned but separately operated HBO Max could still make sense, particularly because WBD benefits directly from AEW pay-per-view revenue. He also pointed out that AEW’s television history has already shown flexibility; AEW Dynamite originally launched on TNT before moving to TBS in 2022 when WBD secured NHL rights.

As things stand, Meltzer does not expect AEW to be removed from HBO Max before the current media rights agreement expires at the end of 2027. Even with broader structural changes looming, existing contracts still carry weight, and WBD has incentives to keep AEW content accessible on its platforms for as long as possible.

One thing Meltzer was unequivocal about is what won’t happen next. AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite are not heading to Netflix. Instead, Meltzer believes they are destined for the Turner Sports streaming service slated to launch in the summer of 2026, though not immediately. “Obviously, they’re going to be on TBS and TNT until 2027, or 2028 if the option’s picked up,” he said, noting the complexity of how options could be exercised if corporate ownership shifts. Despite much of WBD’s sports content migrating away from HBO Max later this year, AEW’s deal reportedly keeps it there through the life of the contract.

“Netflix is not having a TV station,” Meltzer added, reinforcing the point that traditional weekly wrestling fits far better within cable and affiliated streaming ecosystems than Netflix’s current model. “At that point, the whole world’s going to change.”

Meltzer closed by acknowledging Netflix’s public assurance that HBO Max would remain a distinct brand if the WBD sale goes through, but he questioned how long that separation would realistically last. From a corporate efficiency standpoint, consolidating under a single umbrella would be far simpler than operating parallel platforms indefinitely.

That framing adds context to the unease among AEW fans. The promotion isn’t facing an immediate eviction from its current homes, but the long-term environment is undeniably fluid, shaped as much by corporate strategy as by ratings or creative success.

Looking ahead, AEW’s position appears stable through the end of its existing agreements, even as the broader media ecosystem reshapes itself. What happens after 2027, whether AEW remains tethered to a legacy cable model, transitions fully to streaming, or finds a hybrid solution, will depend less on wrestling competition and more on how aggressively the industry consolidates in the years to come.

