A curious situation has developed in WWE News following the Royal Rumble debut of Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW. Keys entered the Rumble in Saudi Arabia last month but has not appeared on WWE television since. Aside from a sit-down appearance on “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon, there has been no official confirmation regarding which brand he will join, prompting Wrestling Rumors about creative direction.

On “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Dave Meltzer addressed the situation and admitted confusion over the lack of follow-up. “I don’t have a good reason,” Meltzer said. “The Rumble was weeks ago now and after the Rumble he should have been on TV somewhere. He should have been on the next week and as far as like why not? I mean, I have theories but the reality is I don’t know and it doesn’t really make a lot of sense.” He also questioned the optics of the debut itself. “Why was he in the Rumble then? Because in the Rumble, instead of being this big spotlight debut in the Rumble, it was Oba Femi’s night and he was just there.”

Meltzer’s co-host Garrett Gonzalez suggested WWE may be holding Keys back strategically while Oba Femi continues to build momentum through weekly squash victories. The theory is that Keys could receive a similar presentation once formally introduced to a roster.

From a broader standpoint, debut timing and immediate follow-up often determine whether a Royal Rumble appearance translates into sustained momentum. Without weekly television reinforcement, surprise entrants can quickly lose visibility. WWE’s next move with Keys will likely clarify whether the delay is tactical positioning or a shift in creative priorities.