With WrestleMania 42 approaching and the major title matches beginning to fall into place, another long-teased storyline could finally reach its breaking point inside The Judgment Day.

According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE may soon move forward with a feud between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained that WWE originally planned a match between the two members of The Judgment Day months ago, but the company held off because the faction was performing well as a unit.

“I think that they’re finally going to get to Balor and Dom,” Meltzer said. “Balor and Dom were scheduled for SummerSlam. That’s where the match was scheduled to happen, and I think they just dragged it out because Judgment Day was doing so well they didn’t want to rush it.”

A rivalry between the two would also help reintroduce the Intercontinental Championship into the spotlight. The title, currently held by Mysterio, has not been defended since Survivor Series due in part to an injury to the champion.

Last year’s two-night SummerSlam featured several members of the faction. On night one, Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

The following night, Mysterio successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles.

More recently, Bálor attempted to move into the world title scene. At Elimination Chamber, he challenged CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship but ultimately came up short.

Interestingly, the match took place without interference from Mysterio or fellow Judgment Day member JD McDonagh. After the loss, Bálor shook Punk’s hand before leaving the ring, a moment that hinted at a possible shift in direction for the veteran.

If WWE does move forward with the long-planned Bálor versus Mysterio storyline, it could mark the beginning of major cracks forming within one of the company’s most successful factions of the past few years.