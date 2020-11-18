MLW superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this evening’s edition of Fusion, the first episode since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary shutdown. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s been involved with MLW for a long time:

I remember studying for my chemistry midterm on the airplane. I’ve been part of MLW for a long time, and I’m excited to be part of the reboot.

Says his world title match against Jacob Fatu will be a hard hitting affair:

It’s going to be a hard-hitting affair. Fatu is so special of an athlete. I’ve seen the guy do a double-jump moonsault off the top rope. I have a huge amount of respect for him and the entire Anoa’i family.

Compares the bout to old-school AJPW matches:

There is a lot of great talent on those shows, but fans are going to get a nice breath of fresh air and be able to see a really good, solid, heavy-hitting heavyweight affair here,” Smith says. “I think it’s something you can compare to the days of Terry (Bam Bam) Gordy and Steve Williams of All Japan. We’ll showcase that special style of hard-hitting, strong-style Japanese wrestling mixed with American style, and I hope everybody enjoys the match.

Says that a return to WWE is a real possibility:

I think it’s definitely a possibility,” says Smith, who was slated to be part of April’s WrestleMania weekend for his father’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was ultimately canceled as the pandemic forced WWE to pare down its usual festivities. “In addition to the WWE Hall of Fame, I was also supposed to be touring regularly with All Japan Pro Wrestling. I had a big opportunity with their Champion Carnival tournament in April, but I couldn’t travel to with the pandemic. I have a lot to think about and a lot of options to weigh, but I’m looking forward to seeing what transpires in my future. A return to WWE is very possible.

How Court Bauer gave him a huge opportunity: