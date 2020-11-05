Major League Wrestling issued the following press release and video announcing that superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. has called out MLW Heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu to a future title match. Check out the details below.

n an exclusive interview with Alicia Atout, Davey Boy Smith Jr. raised the stakes for The Restart by challenging the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu to a title fight.

Smith, the 2019 Opera Cup winner, has been on the league’s injured list since May 9th when he along with several MLW wrestlers, crew and staff members as well as AAA luchadores were targeted in an attack by CONTRA Unit. The strike, which took place during the closing ceremonies of the Super Series in Mexico, forever altered MLW.

In the aftermath, Smith would suffer a broken back at the hands of Fatu and CONTRA. Thought to possibly never compete again in an MLW ring, a determined Smith is now fully recovered and cleared by Dr. Nelson Sweglar to compete.

Pursuing a title shot since late 2019, Smith now puts the World Heavyweight Championship in his crosshairs.

How will CONTRA and Jacob Fatu respond?

“I want this match for The Restart and have a contract ready for Fatu… if CONTRA wants to step up,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Of course, after what went down last week when we took back MLW, I would not be surprised if (CONTRA) stays quiet. But, if Fatu is a fighting champ and if CONTRA wants to prove they have a grip on MLW, the contract is here. Just needs a signature.”

Fatu won the World Heavyweight Championship in Chicago on July 6, 2019. Since then, the 300 pounder has defeated all challengers, including: Tom Lawlor, Ross Von Erich, CIMA, Brian Pillman Jr., LA Park and many more.

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET.

Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.