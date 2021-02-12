Pro-wrestling superstar and former MLW tag champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently spoke to Metro UK where the son of the legendary British Bulldog confirmed that he is in talks with WWE, and reveals that he is being considered for their NXT UK division. Hear his full comments below.

There’s been quite a bit of interest and a little bit of back and forth talk with myself and the company. I think that the plan – or what they were hoping – was for me to come to NXT UK. But unfortunately, right now because of Covid, those doors are kind of locked, we’ll see. We’re discussing and talking. I can’t exactly say anything for sure, but there’ve been talks.

The full interview can be read here.