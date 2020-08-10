Davey Boy Smith Jr. On Writing His Father’s Hall Of Fame Speech

During an appearance on WINCLY, Davey Boy Smith Jr. spoke on writing his father’s eventual Hall of Fame Induction speech. Here’s what he had to say:
I wasn’t putting it off, but I suppose I was trying to think of the right things to say. The most important things to say. I had no idea what kind of time frame WWE was looking at for my speech because I know they were cutting down the time for the speeches because of Hillbilly Jim or somebody went overtime a while ago, and they are very strict on that.
I knew what I wanted to say, but I was waiting to hear how long it was going to be and could practice because I wanted it to be perfect. It was all praise of course and thanking the WWE and audience and the rest of the universe for all the support for my dad after all these years. It was a nice way to have him remembered.
