Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be working Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 after all as he’ll take on KTB.

The event is in collaboration with GCW’s The Collective and will be on April 8 at the Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida. Here is the updated line-up:

* Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. KTB

* Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley

* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr

* Lio Rush vs. Yoya

* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Sl