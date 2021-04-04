Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be working Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 after all as he’ll take on KTB.
The event is in collaboration with GCW’s The Collective and will be on April 8 at the Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida. Here is the updated line-up:
* Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. KTB
* Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley
* Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr
* Lio Rush vs. Yoya
* Allysin Kay vs. Masha Sl
Last match of the card announcement and it's just two beasts looking to smash into each other.
