Major League Wrestling superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. has announced on Twitter that he will be competing at the October 11th Bloodsport special with GCW, which takes place from the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. Smith joins IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo, former tag champion Josh Alexander, MLW’s Calvin Tankman, and AEW world champion Jon Moxley as stars who are wrestling on the show.

Smith writes, “Excited to announce my return to the ring with @joshlbarnett Bloodsport! October 11th and you can watch this on

@fitetv Fans you definitely don’t want to miss this one.”

Excited to announce my return to the ring with @joshlbarnett Bloodsport! October 11th and you can watch this on @fitetv Fans you definitely don’t want to miss this one 👍🤜🤛💪 🤼‍♀️🥋🥊🇨🇦 🇯🇵 🇺🇸🇬🇧🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/LZX8cMNYAp — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) September 21, 2020

Smith defeated Tom Lawlor at the last Bloodsport event, and former NXT champion Karrion Kross at the inaugural event.