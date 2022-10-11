Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be returning to the promotion at their October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Smith is a former MLW tag champion and the winner of the 2019 Opera Cup. Full details regarding his return can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the return of Davey Boy Smith Jr., who will in action at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The return of the Bulldog goes down in South Philadelphia.

A decorated champion, Davey Boy Smith Jr. won the 2019 Opera Cup, promoted by MLW, reviving the storied classic wrestling tournament for the first in over 70 years and etching his name in history alongside the likes of grandfather Stu Hart, Leo Pardello, William Muldoon and Waldek Zbyszko.

Complimenting an impressive conquest for the Opera Cup, Smith also won the MLW World Tag Team Championship.

Now the catch wrestling specialist readies for a new chapter in Major League Wrestling.

See Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s MLW return LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The debut of Sam Adonis

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

The Samoan SWAT Team

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.