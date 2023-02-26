MLW Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently spoke with Fightful about all things pro-wrestling, an interview that will be published sometime next week.

Fightful Select has released several notes on their chat with Davey Boy, which includes his thoughts on a WWE return, and how he feels about what he’s currently been up to with MLW.

When asked about a potential return to WWE Davey Boy said he would only do it for a paycheck as his heart is not into the content they produce. He enjoyed getting in shape for his last run with them, and received good feedback from his dark matches. He was fired prior to his move to the SmackDown brand.

Davey Boy explains that he’s also loving his time in MLW, especially the creative freedoms that they offer. He’s also been doing work with Bret Hart in the Dungeon Wrestling Company and working with his cousins, The Billington Bulldogs.