Davey Boy Smith Jr. Says His MLW Deal Expires In December, Thinks They Should Run Empty Arena Events

MLW superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily where the 2019 Opera Cup winner reveals that his deal with MLW expires in December. Smith states that he hopes to fulfill his commitments to the company, however that has become difficult due to them not running shows because of COVID-19.

Smith believes that the promotion should be running empty arena shows so their talent are not sitting at home.

If there was a happy medium where MLW could run shows in an empty arena with no fans and people getting COVID testing. I think that would be the right approach…Unfortunately, they don’t pay talent when they are sitting at home bored out of their mind, which isn’t good either. My deal is up with them in December. They’ve reached out to me about renewing my deal.

He goes on to say that he understands how difficult the virus outbreak has made things, stating that he thinks the world will remain in this form of lockdown for at least another 18 months.

The only problem is renewing a deal when you don’t know if the company is running again. With all due respect and what I think with what is all going on right now, I think what we’re looking at is the new [normal] for a while for the next year to 18 months. We keep seeing these waves of COVID, so I hope MLW can come back. It would be great for me to fulfill my commitment to them in October and December. If they’re back on TV, and back rolling. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances from COVID-19 in their situation. You take a look at these small businesses. They’re all down and not coming back from this. I hope MLW comes back. That would be great. At the same time I’m unsure about that.

