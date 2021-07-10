MLW star and pro-wrestling legend Davey Richards recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype up this evening’s Battle Riot III taping, which will mark the former multi-time champion’s return to the sport after rumors of his retirement. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How he never retired he just needed to recharge the batteries:
Yeah, definitely a recharge of batteries. Just because I’ve been sitting in the classroom for three years, so it’s been a little boring. The rumor was going around that I retired, but I never retired from anything. I just had to go do something else for a little bit. I was so inundated with what I was doing, as far as school, I hadn’t really thought about wrestling in a couple of years. This last year it was really, really, really creeping up on me.
Says watching Cobra Kai helped remind him of how much he loves wrestling:
Then I was watching my favorite show, Cobra Kai, and the scene where Johnny’s watching Iron Eagle, which I’ve seen that movie a million times and I never picked up on, but about work, ‘God doesn’t give people things he doesn’t want them to use.’ Right there I knew I had to go back. I told my wife and she’s been so supportive because wrestling’s always been a very big part of my life since I was 10. It feels like coming home.