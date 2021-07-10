MLW star and pro-wrestling legend Davey Richards recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype up this evening’s Battle Riot III taping, which will mark the former multi-time champion’s return to the sport after rumors of his retirement. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he never retired he just needed to recharge the batteries:

Yeah, definitely a recharge of batteries. Just because I’ve been sitting in the classroom for three years, so it’s been a little boring. The rumor was going around that I retired, but I never retired from anything. I just had to go do something else for a little bit. I was so inundated with what I was doing, as far as school, I hadn’t really thought about wrestling in a couple of years. This last year it was really, really, really creeping up on me.

Says watching Cobra Kai helped remind him of how much he loves wrestling: