MLW star Davey Richards recently joined the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a number of different subjects, including his thoughts on a potential boom in business after the pandemic, as well as thoughts on a potential WWE and MLW partnership. Highlights from the interview are below.

On a potential boom following the pandemic:

“I do. I really, really do. I think everyone is so hyped up, so rejuvenated, the fans included. Competition is vital for pro wrestling and I think the big companies have, not only competition amongst themselves, but competition from other wrestling companies that are becoming more visible. So, there’s not that great divide from say, WWE to independents, anymore. We may still be looking at the WWE, but they’re looking right back. So, there’s competition. I think everyone has something to prove and I think everyone is rejuvenated and motivated. So, I think [with] all those things everything has fallen back into line to create the perfect storm.”

What he thinks about a WWE and MLW partnership:

“Oh, yeah [I would be interested]. I mean it is a business and it is competitive, and I like that part too. But working together, the more opportunities that are created the more motivated people are going to be to go out there and be the very best at their craft, which in turn will raise the product, which in turn will attract fans. So, to me it’s like a ripple effect, so I am fully in support of it.”

Recalls his WWE tryout with Eddie Edwards:

“It wasn’t a fit for both of us because we would’ve been required to move to Florida. And Eddie, his family is in Boston and he grew up in Boston, so [I] definitely understand that. I had just gotten my paramedic license. Once you’re with the WWE that is your life, you know what I mean? It’s full-time, all-in. And I wanted to, obviously, work as a paramedic in addition to wrestling. So, we kind of knew that wasn’t going to be a good fit for us. They were entirely professional, entirely giving and kind. [There were] no politics. We had a great experience. But it just wasn’t a good fit [for us], and probably for them too. They want, obviously, people who are fully committed and we were kind of one foot in, one foot out. So, I think it all worked out the way it was supposed to.”