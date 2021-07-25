Davey Richards recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about his return to wrestling and signing with MLW. Here are the highlights.

His return to pro-wrestling:

“I was very lucky and very fortunate when I announced I was going to be coming back to wrestling. A few of the bigger companies reached out and they were all good offers, respectable offers, everything.”

The reason he chose to sign Major League Wrestling: