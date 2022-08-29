MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards put the title on the line against “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason (with Pollo Del Mar) at NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.
The match was kept short, with Richards going over with a leg submission. This was the only MLW title bout featured on the card.
.@MLW at The Chase!@RichardsWesley defends his MLW National Openweight Championship! #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/7Vgw6w1SJM
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 29, 2022