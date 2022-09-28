MLW National Openweight champion Davey Richards recently joined the Universal Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of hot-button issues around the industry, including whether he has any interest to work for AEW or ROH, and how much he adores WWE’s Seth Rollins. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is very happy in MLW at the moment:

I am very happy at MLW. They’ve treated me very nice. They have opened a lot of doors. I really feel that when we talk about this ‘forbidden door’ — first of all, I have to apologize because I feel like every time someone gets asked one of these questions, they never give a straight answer. But at the same time, it’s like you have to be diplomatic so I apologize but, I’m very happy at MLW. I have nothing bad to say about them at all. They’ve been great and in addition to them being great, they have really — I mean if there is a ‘forbidden door’, I’ve competed and defended the [MLW National Openweight] title at New Japan, I’ve done IMPACT, I’ve done NWA. So kind of checking things off the list. So AEW/Ring of Honor, I’ve got a lot of history there and I know MLW is always open to do business so we’ll see what happens man. There may be some things in the works. We’ll see. I might change this Openweight Title to the ‘open door’ title. That’s what we’ll do [Richards smiled].

His thoughts on Seth Rollins and the work he has done in WWE:

Dude, you know what’s cool about him [Seth Rollins]? So, obviously he’s a phenomenal wrestler, he’s a good human being, he’s a good dude but man, there is someone right there who I really hope stays on as a trainer but also like a motivational type person because, so, especially when he was in Ring of Honor, I was there obviously and Ring of Honor was like Japan crazy because we were so closely tied in with Japan and he was always the guy, I remember him vividly telling me this, he’s like, ‘You know… my goal is WWE’ and that was almost kind of not the cool thing to say back then, you know what I mean? But he was like, ‘My goal is WWE. My goal is not really to go to Japan’ and I remember at that time, I was like, dude, I got so much respect for this guy because this guy’s like, this is who I am, I’m proud of who I am and I stand on my own two feet so, I’m a huge fan of his and I think he’s just a such a killer dude man. Obviously a great wrestler. I mean, come on, we knew that since day one [Richards laughed]. But, just a real leader so, yeah, nothing but respect for that guy.

