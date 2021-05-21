Davey Richards has signed with Major League Wrestling.

The Lone Wolf was announced as the promotion’s first pick in their 2021 draft, his first return to the sport since 2017. MLW CEO Court Bauer had teased for weeks that the first pick was a big industry name, even revealing that Richards had signed exclusively with MLW weeks before the draft began.

The NUMER 1 pick Davey Richards will be making his MLW debut on July 10th!#MLWDRAFT | 📺https://t.co/siAhzfC8E2 pic.twitter.com/KDlszL0pif — MLW on VICE | Saturdays (@MLW) May 20, 2021

Richards has since taken to Twitter to comment on his wrestling return. He writes, “Humbled that so many offers came in when I announced my return. @MLW houses the best in professional wrestling and I am Exctied to test myself against them. Let the hunt begin.”

Humbled that so many offers came in when I announced my return.@MLW houses the best in professional wrestling and I am Exctied to test myself against them. Let the hunt begin……. pic.twitter.com/Zepm1pySfP — 🐺 (@RichardsWesley) May 20, 2021

Richards is a former ROH world champion, a five-time TNT tag champion, and even held the prestigious PWG world title.