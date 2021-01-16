Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Daivari will be making his in-ring debut on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. The former WWE star was recently revealed as the newest member of the dominant CONTRA UNIT faction led by current MLW heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Daivari will make his debut this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Josef Samael has issued threats that CONTRA had soldiers rising up in all corners of the world. But no one expected them to make Daivari into their own Iranian super soldier.

Revealing himself to be the newest soldier in CONTRA’s war on MLW, a much stronger, physically intimidating and violent Daivari joined CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch in a vicious attack of Injustice’s Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver at Kings of Colosseum.

The bigger and stronger Daivari looked maniacal as he destroyed Reed’s reinforced chest protector with his bare hands.

Now CONTRA will unleash their Iranian super soldier in the middleweight division as CONTRA eyes controlling all championships in MLW.

Will Daivari make good on vowing to punish all who dare step foot in the ring with him?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH | World Heavyweight Championship

•The debut of CONTRA’s Daivari

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.