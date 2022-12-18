Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff recalled David Arquette’s run in WCW that saw the actor become World Champion at one point.

“David Arquette was 100% committed. He was a movie star. He was in a movie…what was it? A Las Vegas movie. There were a bunch of criminals in Las Vegas. I can’t remember what it was, but Arquette was in it with Kevin Costner. It was a great movie. So, I mean, David was a legitimate-looking actor at that point, still is. But he didn’t care. He’s ready to go in there and jump off cages and do all kinds of silly shit. He didn’t care! He was committed. But, we didn’t train him. We didn’t give him the time. We didn’t build the story. That was how you don’t use a celebrity, by the way, just for the record.”

