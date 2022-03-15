Professional actor and former WCW champion David Arquette (Scream, Ready 2 Rumble) recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a number of different topics, including how he pitched to have a matchup in AEW with Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Pitched to have a match with Cody Rhodes in AEW for his documentary film:

“I was talking to Cody Rhodes about trying to have him in the film, it was right as the AEW stuff was coming together. Yeah, I did (pitch a match). I thought it would be so funny like, ‘You disrespected the belt and my dad had it and I’m going to pay him back.'”

Says TNT didn’t want anyone in AEW to appear in the movie, and even tried to charge him to wrestle:

“That’s one thing that was a little upsetting, especially with AEW because they had all the guys in AEW that were in the movie and I wanted to go and do a match or something to promote the movie and they were like [no]. I think it was TNT, they were like trying to charge me to wrestle.”

Thinks the pitch wasn’t made the correct way which is why it never came to fruition:

“It went through like the publicity department to TNT or something and they were like, ‘Well, it cost this to…’ ‘Forget it.’ We were looking to advertise on the shows, at least some form of advertisement within AEW, but they looked at it like, ‘We charge this much for someone to promote in the ring.’ That was a little depressing because I knew a bunch of the guys over there.”

