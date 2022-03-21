David Arquette appeared on this week’s “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics including when he was the guest host of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010.

He recalled having a bad experience and upsetting Vince McMahon.

“I had a really bad experience, my fault. I hosted a RAW, they had like the general manager of Raw, and Scream 4 were coming out. I contacted Triple H and was like ‘This could be cool.’ I went out there and I don’t know, I was in a bad place and going through the divorce.” “I went to a nightclub. It was in New Orleans and I ended up staying out all night. My voice had gone. I went out and tried to get heel heat, but I was off script and I’m pretty sure I p*ssed off Vince. I didn’t mean to as I have the utmost respect. But no one smartened me up to not do this. I was thinking it was like a house show, but it was Raw. It was a bad move.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription