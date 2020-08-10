David Arquette Wrestling Documentary Finally Gets Release Date, New Trailer

A new trailer for the documentary film entitled, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” was released earlier today, which details the journey of the actor attempting to rebuild his reputation in the sport of pro-wrestling following backlash to his highly controversial reign as WCW champion 20 years ago. The video also reveals that the film will be released at Drive-In theaters on August 21st and available on digital and on-demand on August 28th.
The film features interviews with Arquette’s former wife Courtney Cox and the Nature Boy Ric Flair, as well as footage of Arquette’s action in the ring. Check out the trailer below.
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW Programming
- Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns “A Joke” In New Interview
- News on Kamala’s Cause of Death, When He Tested Positive for COVID-19
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman