David Arquette Wrestling Documentary Finally Gets Release Date, New Trailer

A new trailer for the documentary film entitled, “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” was released earlier today, which details the journey of the actor attempting to rebuild his reputation in the sport of pro-wrestling following backlash to his highly controversial reign as WCW champion 20 years ago. The video also reveals that the film will be released at Drive-In theaters on August 21st and available on digital and on-demand on August 28th.

The film features interviews with Arquette’s former wife Courtney Cox and the Nature Boy Ric Flair, as well as footage of Arquette’s action in the ring. Check out the trailer below.