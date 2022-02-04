Legendary promoter David Crockett appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss his recent work with AEW, where he admits that he’s missed the pro-wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his work with AEW and how much he’s missed wrestling:

Now I did do — when they [AEW] were here in Charlotte, I did do some commentating over Dark and Elevation with Tony [Schiavone] and I told Tony Khan afterwards, I said, ‘We made a mistake.’ I said, ‘I didn’t realize how much I missed it until I did it’ and yes, I do miss it more than I really thought. I had sort of everything pushed down, everything was quiet, had all this stuff in boxes and put away and carrying on with my life and you know, working the yard, do a lot of different things; grandkids and you name it, volunteer and you do this and I — there’s something brewing inside me that I wonder if I need to push, I don’t know. It would take — I would need to learn the talent, learn new moves. You know, there would definitely be study time. You know, time to watch tapes, be around the talents, get to know ‘em. With WCW and J.C.P., I knew the talent. I knew ‘em, inside and out. I got drunk with them, you know? We’d eat and sleep and you know, go on trips together and party together so, I knew their families so, that was easy. Now, the new breed, hmm, yeah.

On his time working as an executive for WCW and how he was told he would never work for WWE:

It crossed my mind [working for WWE] but they told us — told me that it wouldn’t happen. You know, when they came in and the last [WCW] Nitro, we come in, back to the office and they have security people there and shut all the phones off and they, you know, watched what can you take out of the office. They made this comment, you know, ‘Who else in this room would be willing to, you know, consider people here?’ It was a joke so…

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)