Fans expressed their concern when Ric Flair announced he was stepping into the ring for one last-time at the age of 73 at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event on July 31st.

Former NWA color commentator David Crockett also had his doubts and opened up about his initial feelings on the Under the Ring podcast:

“At first, I was extremely concerned,” with Crockett continuing “He’s gonna do it. Now, he’s not gonna be like the Ric Flair that I knew at first… but he’s gonna be great.”

This will be Flair’s first match since losing to long-time rival Sting on an episode of Impact in September 2011.

It’s believed he will work a six-man tag team match, but his partners and opponents have yet to be announced.

