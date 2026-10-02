The parent company that holds AEW’s U.S. media rights will soon have a new corporate name.

It was announced Friday that the company formed through the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will operate under the Skydance name once the transaction is completed.

The $110 billion deal is reportedly expected to officially close on Tuesday, October 6.

David Ellison explained that Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery will remain prominent brands within the new company, with the Skydance name giving the combined corporation “an identity of its own” while allowing the individual studios to “remain in the spotlight.”

The newly formed Skydance will feature eight major brands under its corporate umbrella: Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max, CNN, Nickelodeon, CBS, DC and Paramount+.

Skydance also released a launch video highlighting several major films associated with the companies and their libraries, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Sinners,” “Chinatown,” “The Godfather,” “The Dark Knight,” “Casablanca” and “The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring.”

Ynon Kreiz is expected to become co-CEO of Skydance when the transaction closes.

The development is notable for AEW, as Warner Bros. Discovery remains the promotion’s primary U.S. media partner. AEW programming currently airs across TNT, TBS and HBO Max.

AEW’s current domestic media rights agreement runs through 2027, with the company holding an option that could extend the deal through 2028.

As part of the existing arrangement, WBD also holds an ownership stake of less than 10 percent in AEW. Those interests will fall under the newly formed Skydance following completion of the merger.

Assuming the transaction closes Tuesday as scheduled, the October 7 episode of AEW Dynamite will be the first to air with Skydance serving as the corporate parent of AEW’s domestic television partner.

What the massive corporate restructuring ultimately means for AEW beyond its current media rights agreement remains unclear.